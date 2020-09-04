Resort-style Retirement Villages Pakenham
Located near Pakenham, Blue Hills Residences in Cranbourne is now accepting new homeowners and residents into this premier independent living, resort-style retirement villages Pakenham. We’ve created a community that offers everything you need, and we’ve made it conveniently close to your front door. You’ll be able stay autonomous in your own unit so that you can style and take care of your home however you like. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom units, with multiple floor plans, you can find the fit that’s right for you. Move into a place that takes life seriously, with entertainment and enjoyment built into every facet.
More time for you
Picture this. You wake up in the morning and walk to the nearby pool for an early swim. On your way home you stop by the café for your daily latte. From there you take a leisurely stroll over to the community garden. Your massage appointment is booked for the early afternoon, but it’s only a 10-minute walk so you take your time.
Afterwards, you pop by the bowling green with some friends and make plans for dinner. This could be a typical day in your life at Blue Hills Residences. Just outside your unit, you can enjoy as much activity as you like with facilities set up to encourage coming together with your neighbours.
The right move
Make the right move and become Blue Hills Residences newest resident. Be part of a vibrant community with premier facilities and a full social calendar. Introducing yourself to your neighbours will be easy with exciting events or gatherings planned every night. It’s easy to be as involved as you want in this independent community.
In most ways, it’s just like living in any other home you’ve owned, except now everything is closer, more available, and you’ll be provided with more daily options to get out and enjoy yourself.
On-site you’ll find a swimming pool & spa, a gymnasium, an indoor bowls area, tennis courts, a dance floor, and an outdoor bowling green and an arts & crafts centre for more exciting activities.
Your home, your community
As a family-run business, we understand the importance of being close to those you care about. Our retirement village in Pakenham, allows you to stay close to your family and friends, while also building new connections. Have your family around for dinner or to stay the night, there is no such thing as visiting times here. This is the retirement village Pakenham residents have been waiting for because it doesn’t feel like a retirement village. Our residents are homeowners who have their own units, but these independent residents still have full access to all of our amenities offering the best of both worlds.
What would your days look like at Blue Hills Residences? Find out by contacting us today. Simply schedule your tour today and we’re confident that you’ll leave knowing you’ve found your new community.